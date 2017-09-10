PHOTO: Sadio Mane Takes to Instagram to Apologise for Injuring Man City Goalkeeper Ederson

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has taken to Instagram to apologise for injuring Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.

The Senegalese international was sent off after kicking his opponent in the face as the two attempted to reach a through ball first.

Mane was visibly distraught after receiving his marching orders, and has now offered a public apology on social media.

I hope and wish Ederson a quick recovery. I am so sorry he was hurt during our accidental collision on the pitch and am sorry for him that he could not complete the match because of it. I pray he heals fast and is back playing very soon because he is highest quality player.🙏☝️ A post shared by Sadio Mane (@sadiomaneofficiel) on Sep 9, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

"I hope and wish Ederson a quick recovery," he wrote. "I am so sorry he was hurt during our accidental collision on the pitch and am sorry for him that he could not complete the match because of it.

"I pray he heals fast and is back playing very soon because he is highest quality player."

The decision to send Mane off proved a divisive one, but Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expressed his belief that a red card was harsh.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"I was outside with Pep and we both didn't think it's a red card," Klopp told BBC Sport. "I'm sure enough people will find a reason to say it's 100% a red card. Sadio is very, very upset. He was shocked about the situation.

"In the game everybody thought the goalkeeper was seriously injured - I'm not sure what happened but he was running around after the game so not as serious as everybody thought."

City coach Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, added: "I can't think Mane is the sort of player to make a hard action against the goalkeeper's face.

"He follows the ball and after that he found the action is dangerous - but I'm pretty sure it was not a red card for Walker against Everton."