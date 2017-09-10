Soccer

PHOTO: Sadio Mane Takes to Instagram to Apologise for Injuring Man City Goalkeeper Ederson

37 minutes ago

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has taken to Instagram to apologise for injuring Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.

The Senegalese international was sent off after kicking his opponent in the face as the two attempted to reach a through ball first.

Mane was visibly distraught after receiving his marching orders, and has now offered a public apology on social media.

"I hope and wish Ederson a quick recovery," he wrote. "I am so sorry he was hurt during our accidental collision on the pitch and am sorry for him that he could not complete the match because of it.

"I pray he heals fast and is back playing very soon because he is highest quality player."

The decision to send Mane off proved a divisive one, but Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expressed his belief that a red card was harsh.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"I was outside with Pep and we both didn't think it's a red card," Klopp told BBC Sport. "I'm sure enough people will find a reason to say it's 100% a red card. Sadio is very, very upset. He was shocked about the situation.

"In the game everybody thought the goalkeeper was seriously injured - I'm not sure what happened but he was running around after the game so not as serious as everybody thought."

City coach Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, added: "I can't think Mane is the sort of player to make a hard action against the goalkeeper's face.

"He follows the ball and after that he found the action is dangerous - but I'm pretty sure it was not a red card for Walker against Everton."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters