Soccer

Wolves Gain a Special Fan in Luke Skywalker Following Hilarious Twitter Exchange

an hour ago

Wolves start to the Championship campaign has been a good one, but this off-field event means they may now become a world renowned team.

Somehow the Wolves Twitter team and fan pages have managed to earn a fan in Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), using some cleverly taken pictures and a pinch of good humour:

Clearly the fans made the initial contact with Luke, although upon hearing of the star's interest in the club then made their official approach, with the help of their new boss:

It's unclear whether Nuno Espírito Santo was part of the negotiations to get the Jedi master on board, however if not it's certainly a clever use of a photo by the Wolves team.

If Skywalker wasn't already on-board as a fan of the Wanderers he certainly was after seeing the manager was now involved:

Wolves certainly have a star fan there and the actor may well be looking forward to a season where Wolves can force themselves up the table.


The team currently sit third in the Championship table, after picking up 13 points in 6 games, only having lost once this season.


After securing a host of new signings in the summer, including a record deal for Porto's £16m Ruben Neves, Wolves are one of many peoples favourites to earn promotion this season.

Wolves have had to endure many seasons in the dark side of the Championship, but maybe after picking up Luke Skywalker and receiving heavy investment, they will see the 'light' side of the Premier League once again. 


Sorry.

