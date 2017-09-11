Huddersfield Stopper Robert Green Showers Praise on Joe Hart Ahead of West Ham Clash

New Huddersfield goalkeeper Robert Green has made some very positive remarks regarding West Ham's Joe Hart ahead of the teams' Monday night clash.

Green, who spent six years at West Ham, making 241 appearances over that spell, is one of four Hammers keepers to have represented England between the sticks, with Hart being another.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Both players were part of England's 2010 World Cup squad, and with the pair soon to reunite, Green has been talking up his old buddy.

“Joe’s character is a big one,” Green said in the Official Matchday Programme for Monday’s match. “He’s a good lad. He’s a bubbly character and one that will always have a positive outlook, will always be a lively one in the dressing room and is good throughout the season.

“As a goalkeeper, he’s the best goalkeeper England have had for a number of years now and he’s been a fantastic stalwart wherever he’s been.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

“He’s a Premier League winner and has 70-odd caps for England, and everything he has done he has been a success in, so I’m sure he’s looking at this season and wants to have another successful one to add to his career.”

The Huddersfield man says he's still very fond of his old club and has been monitoring them ever since he left.

“It was a fantastic time and one I look back at fondly and I always look to see how their results are going and take an interest,” Green added. “It’s a fantastic club and it will always be a part of my life and my family’s lives.”