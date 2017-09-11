Huddersfield's Steve Mounie Wants to Make His Own History Amid Comparisons to Didier Drogba

Huddersfield Town's new striker Steve Mounie has revealed he wants to make history for himself after being compared to his hero, Didier Drogba.

Huddersfield's £11.5m signing has already proven himself to be a shrewd bit of business on the part of the Terriers following a Premier League debut brace against Crystal Palace, with the Benin man's physicality and powerful playstyle leading him to be compared with Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend, Didier Drogba.

However, despite Mounie hailing the Ivorian as one of his idols in football, he has made it clear he wants to make history for himself on his own terms.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Mounie spoke out about the comparisons between himself and Drogba, saying: "I watched a lot of players, but Drogba was one of the best.





"He's a great player and an example for me. I'm trying to follow his steps, but I'm Steve Mounie, and I've got to try and make my own history."





Despite being clear-cut favourites for the drop before the new Premier League season had even kicked off, David Wagner's side have proved they have what it takes to compete in perhaps the most intense league in Europe.

From their first three games the Terriers have taken seven points, leaving them sixth in the table ahead of their next game against West Ham United on Monday night.

In spite of their good form though, Mounie is not allowing himself to get carried away too soon.

"It's just the beginning - I try to do my best for the team," he said. "It was a really great start against Crystal Palace - but it was only the first game.





"There's a long way to go - we have to be aware. We need to be at our best every game as the Premier League is very hard. If you want to stay up, then you have to be strong every weekend.

"We are all together. There is great togetherness in this team. It helped as we started all together and we did the preparation early."