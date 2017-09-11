Jurgen Klopp Gives Cheeky Response to Fan Who Suggested Sadio Mane Dived Against Man City
Jurgen Klopp is certainly one of the most likable managers in the game nowadays. Heck he even sends get well soon vids to sickly rival Everton fans.
The Liverpool boss added another fun fact to his files on Saturday while his team faced Manchester City at the Etihad. But perhaps if he knew of the 5-0 thrashing that was to come, he wouldn't have been so inviting.
Klopp is said to have taken off his glasses and offered it to a City fan who suggested that Sadio Mane had dived to win a free kick in the first half.
Superb. Man City fan in the crowd gestured to Jurgen Klopp that Sadio Mane had dived. Klopp took off his glasses & offered them to fan #LFC— Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) September 9, 2017
The City supporter, though, would be the one to have the last laugh as Mane was eventually sent off for a high boot to the face of Ederson. City would then go on to claim a huge 5-0 win over the Anfield side.
The Senegalese attacker has since apologised for his actions, which clearly weren't malicious, but dangerous anyway, wishing the keeper a speedy recovery via Instagram.
Caption: "I hope and wish Ederson a quick recovery. I am so sorry he was hurt during our accidental collision on the pitch and am sorry for him that he could not complete the match because of it. I pray he heals fast and is back playing very soon because he is highest quality player."