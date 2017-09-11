Soccer

Jurgen Klopp Gives Cheeky Response to Fan Who Suggested Sadio Mane Dived Against Man City

31 minutes ago

Jurgen Klopp is certainly one of the most likable managers in the game nowadays. Heck he even sends get well soon vids to sickly rival Everton fans.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The Liverpool boss added another fun fact to his files on Saturday while his team faced Manchester City at the Etihad. But perhaps if he knew of the 5-0 thrashing that was to come, he wouldn't have been so inviting.

Klopp is said to have taken off his glasses and offered it to a City fan who suggested that Sadio Mane had dived to win a free kick in the first half.

The City supporter, though, would be the one to have the last laugh as Mane was eventually sent off for a high boot to the face of Ederson. City would then go on to claim a huge 5-0 win over the Anfield side.

The Senegalese attacker has since apologised for his actions, which clearly weren't malicious, but dangerous anyway, wishing the keeper a speedy recovery via Instagram.

Caption: "I hope and wish Ederson a quick recovery. I am so sorry he was hurt during our accidental collision on the pitch and am sorry for him that he could not complete the match because of it. I pray he heals fast and is back playing very soon because he is highest quality player."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters