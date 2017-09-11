New Star Danilo Shines as Statistics Highlight Man City Dominance in Premier League Passing

Manchester City's hammering of Liverpool at the Etihad on Saturday has left most football fans confident that the Premier League trophy will be returning to Manchester in May.

Thier dominant performance (helped by the sending off of Liverpool's Sadio Mané) was made all the more impressive considering in the Reds' last Premier League fixture where they cruised to a 4-0 victory over top four contenders Arsenal.

Danilo was the only player in the Premier League this weekend to complete 100+ passes.



115 attempted

108 completed

93.9% accuracy pic.twitter.com/auJpkXNsTi — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 10, 2017

Perhaps most impressive about City's victory was their ability in possession, with three players in blue registering over 95 successful passes in their match with Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool.





Sergio Agüero opened the scoring for Manchester City after just 24 minutes, taking the ball around Simon Mignolet and tapping it home into an empty net.

The game changed when Mané was sent off for a dangerous collision with Ederson after 37 minutes and City capitalised before half-time, Gabriel Jesus nodding the ball home just minutes after having an identical goal ruled out for offside.

Most passes completed in the Premier League this weekend:



Danilo (108)

J. Stones (99)

D. Silva (96)

Fernandinho (77)



Blue Moon Passing. 🔵🌙 pic.twitter.com/sKNSuXNLCw — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 11, 2017

Jesus then grabbed his second of the game with a simple goal before a brace from second half substitute Leroy Sané, who scored a delicate first-time finish and a 25-yard curler, ended a humiliating afternoon for the traveling Liverpool supporters.





City have certainly cemented themselves as a favourite for Premier League glory this season along with their Manchester rivals.

José Mourinho's second season syndrome and Pep Guardiola's free flowing football look to have the league trophy set on returning to Manchester this season.