90min Exclusive: Arsenal Hero Ray Parlour Picks Ultimate 5-a-Side Team From Players He's Played With

Few in football get the privilege of playing alongside quite so many top quality players as Ray Parlour.

The 'Romford Pele' was a three-time Premier League winner with Arsenal, and played in the 'Invincibles' campaign in 2003/04. He also earned 10 caps for England, spent time with Middlesbrough and played alongside some of the biggest talents of his generation from Thierry Henry to Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, David Beckham to Robert Pires.

Speaking to celebrate the launch of Papa John’s new Deep Crust pizza, 90min caught up with Parlour for a chat, where he chose his ultimate five-a-side team constructed from players he was fortunate enough to play alongside.

Unsurprisingly ex-Gunners make up the bulk of his team.

"David Seaman," Parlour starts. "I'll have Tony Adams umm...I've got to have Henry and [Dennis] Bergkamp. Bergkamp can play midfield as well."





The other berth behind Henry causes a bigger selection issue for Parlour, with Arsenal's finest eventually getting benched (somewhat controversially) for a star he never actually played a competitive game alongside.

"One more. It's a tough one this," he continues. "It's either Pires or [Marc] Overmars. I think Overmars had that little bit of pace to go past a player.

Gary M. Prior/GettyImages

"It's a tough one because Patrick's [Vieira] a great player, but at five-a-side it'd be a little too tight for him."

"Oh saying that, of all the players I've played with? We can go Gazza then!

"Let's put Gazza [Paul Gascoigne] in there. So we've got Gazza, Henry, Bergkamp and Tone. Lot of flair players in there."

Upon noticing that Tony Adams is going to have to shoulder a lot of the defensive work, Parlour has a solution.

"Bergkamp can play midfield don't worry," he replied.

