Arsenal Defender Takes Swipe at Rivals' Spending & Insists Team Building Is the Most Important Thing

Arsenal full back Hector Bellerin has taken a swipe at the club's Premier League rivals following their huge spending over the summer months, stating that the most important thing in football is to work together and build a good team.

The likes of Manchester United and Manchester City have been spending in excess of £150m for the last couple of years, while Premier League champions Chelsea and even Liverpool decided to splash the cash over the summer. Arsenal ended the most recent transfer window in profit, despite desperate claims from supporters that big-money signings were needed.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

In the end, only Alexandre Lacazette - who is now the club's record signing - and Sead Kolasinac (free) arrived at the Emirates, despite the fact the Gunners missed out on a Champions League place, but Bellerin thinks there's more to the game than just buying the big names.

He told IBTimesUK: "Football is not just about spending money. There are some clubs paying £100m and £200m on players but I do not think that's the philosophy. The important thing is to build a good team, a good block and get results from there.

“Sometimes it takes time while other clubs use money. Each club has its own resources and its way of working. What matters is that on the pitch we give the maximum to prove that money is not everything."





Paris Saint-Germain seemingly changed the transfer market forever with the £200m signing of Neymar last month, but Bellerin - who was linked with a move to Barcelona himself - now appears to get ready to get on with matters at the Emirates.

Arsenal have won two and lost two of their first four Premier League games of the season, with their 4-0 defeat at Liverpool prior to the international break particularly alarming supporters that an injection of cash was needed.