Soccer

Christian Eriksen Expecting Spurs to Improve and Show Their Champions League Quality

an hour ago

Tottenham Hotspur's Danish maestro Christian Eriksen has spoken out about his expectations for Spurs in this year's Champions League, and hopes to see Mauricio Pochettino's men fare a bit better than last year's crushing group stage exit. 

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Eriksen insists that the north London side have improved from last year's miserable European exploits, in which they found themselves having to play their fixtures at Wembley. 

Having been playing every home fixture at the National Stadium this season, Eriksen has vowed that his teammates' performances are not being influenced by their change in surroundings, and will look to prove that when Borussia Dortmund come to town on Wednesday evening. 

The 25-year-old said: "We are in a different situation and we have matured as a team a bit. 

"We know what it was like last year so we know what to change and keep the same. I don’t think football-wise or tactical-wise there will be many changes, I think it is about mentally being where we are now. 

"Everyone is really motivated to show the world that we are a bit better than we were last season."

If this season is anything to go by, Spurs' Wembley nightmares look set to continue domestically at least, having lost 2-1 to Chelsea and suffering a last gasp equaliser to Burnley in a 1-1 draw in their two 'home' games this season.

