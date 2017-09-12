Frank de Boer Set to Pocket £2m Pay Off Following Shock Crystal Palace Sacking

Frank de Boer is in line to receive a £2m pay off from Crystal Palace after his shock sacking by the club just four matches into the new season.

The legendary Dutchman was relieved of his managerial duties at Selhurst Park just 77 days after taking up the reins from Sam Allardyce in the summer.

The Times newspaper has now reported that de Boer will receive a pay-off to the tune of one year's salary and, given that the 47-year-old penned a three-year deal worth £6m upon his arrival in July, will pocket the tidy sum following his dimissal by the Eagles.

John Phillips/GettyImages

Palace chose to part with de Boer's services after a nightmare start to the 2017/18 campaign that saw them lose their first four Premier League matches of the season.

Those defeats have left the Londoners rooted to the foot of England's top flight, and ensured that Palace equalled a club record of losing their first four league encounters for the first time since 1925.

Additionally, the club failed to find the back of the net in any of those defeats - a factor that didn't help keep de Boer in his position - and Palace are now set to appoint former England manager Roy Hodgson as their new boss on a two-year contract.

Despite chairman Steve Parish's assertions that the club had to "stick together" following their 1-0 defeat to Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday, details about de Boer's relationship with Palace's hierarchy have begun to emerge in the wake of his sacking.

BBC Sport has claimed that both Parish and Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman lost confidence in de Boer's ability two weeks prior to his eventual departure following a meeting between the trio on 28th August.

Very disappointed about the decision but never the less I want to thank the players, staff and the fans for their support. Good luck for the future. 👍🏻🔴🔵#cpfc A post shared by Frank de Boer (@frank150570) on Sep 11, 2017 at 4:48am PDT

Both Parish and Freedman are said to have been left 'underwhelmed' by talks with the ex-Ajax and Inter Milan gaffer, including a seeming diversion from the plan he had put forward during the interview process in the summer and poor feedback on his training and tactical methods.

De Boer is also believed to have been left frustrated over the club's protracted pursuit of Mamadouo Sakho and the pre-season schedule put into place before his arrival.

Hodgson is expected to be in place for Palace's next encounter with Southampton on Saturday lunchtime.

