Hoffenheim Boss Julian Nagelsmann Refuses to Rule out the Chance to Manage Bayern Munich

Hoffenheim's young managerial prospect Julian Nagelsmann has refused to rule out a move to Bayern Munich in the future, after talk of him moving to the Allianz Arena intensified following his side's 2-0 win over Carlo Ancelotti's men.

As reported by the Mirror, the 30-year-old has long been touted to take the reigns at Bayern having thoroughly impressed in his first 15 months of management, and officials at the Allianz Arena will have been quietly enthused at the German's recent masterminded victory over them.

Carlo Ancelotti just made his move to Milan from Roma when Julian Nagelsmann was born in 1987. #TSGFCB pic.twitter.com/Sc4X1ov5Ln — FC Bayern US (@FCBayernUS) September 9, 2017

Bayern chiefs have made no secret of their intentions to recruit Nagelsmann at some point, most likely at the end of Ancelotti's contract, although those plans may be brought forward to next summer as the Italian's future remains clouded in uncertainty.

Nagelsmann, who is contracted to Hoffenheim until 2021, has all but issued a come and get me plea to the Bavarians, and has quite clearly expressed his intentions to manage in his hometown.

Mini Mourinho does it again!



Hoffenheim have beaten Bayern twice in a row and Julian Nagelsmann (30) has been the mastermind!



Genius. 🤓 pic.twitter.com/oTliUq0oud — Scouted Football (@ScoutedFtbl) September 9, 2017

The managerial prodigy said: “FC Bayern plays a big role in my dreams. I lived in Munich for many years. I come from Landsberg am Lech, not so far from Munich.

“My wife and my kid will also move to Munich shortly. We’re building a house there. It’s our hometown.

“But even if I never get the chance to manage FC Bayern, I’d still die as a happy person.

“I’m very happy in life - however FC Bayern would make me even happier. But it does not mean that my life fortune totally depends on FC Bayern.”

Nagelsmann has taken Hoffenheim from relegation candidates to the Champions League play-offs during his 15 months in management, and is undoubtedly one of the hottest managerial prospects in football.

