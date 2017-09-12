Soccer

Hoffenheim Boss Julian Nagelsmann Refuses to Rule out the Chance to Manage Bayern Munich

36 minutes ago

Hoffenheim's young managerial prospect Julian Nagelsmann has refused to rule out a move to Bayern Munich in the future, after talk of him moving to the Allianz Arena intensified following his side's 2-0 win over Carlo Ancelotti's men. 

As reported by the Mirror, the 30-year-old has long been touted to take the reigns at Bayern having thoroughly impressed in his first 15 months of management, and officials at the Allianz Arena will have been quietly enthused at the German's recent masterminded victory over them.

Bayern chiefs have made no secret of their intentions to recruit Nagelsmann at some point, most likely at the end of Ancelotti's contract, although those plans may be brought forward to next summer as the Italian's future remains clouded in uncertainty. 

Nagelsmann, who is contracted to Hoffenheim until 2021, has all but issued a come and get me plea to the Bavarians, and has quite clearly expressed his intentions to manage in his hometown. 

The managerial prodigy said: “FC Bayern plays a big role in my dreams. I lived in Munich for many years. I come from Landsberg am Lech, not so far from Munich.

“My wife and my kid will also move to Munich shortly. We’re building a house there. It’s our hometown.

“But even if I never get the chance to manage FC Bayern, I’d still die as a happy person.

“I’m very happy in life - however FC Bayern would make me even happier. But it does not mean that my life fortune totally depends on FC Bayern.”

Nagelsmann has taken Hoffenheim from relegation candidates to the Champions League play-offs during his 15 months in management, and is undoubtedly one of the hottest managerial prospects in football.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters