Jamie Carragher Can't Resist Dig at Fellow Pundit After Hearing Hodgson Is Favourite for Palace Job

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have a love-hate relationship. Well, love, hate, banter.

Ex-Liverpool defender Carragher is on far more cordial terms with ex-United man Neville these days and both share the same Sky studio as analysts, but he still never misses an opportunity to dig out his old rival on Twitter.

Upon hearing of former Roy Hodgson's imminent appointment at Crystal Palace, following Frank de Boer's dismissal, Carragher took to Twitter to suggest (nay insist) the former England boss take his one of his old assistants with him to Selhurst Park.

Carragher wrote "Take Neville FFS!" in a tweet that has since received over 5,000 retweets and 21,000 likes at the time of writing.

Neville served as a coach under Hodgson with England from 2012 to 2016, but left after the disastrous Euro 2016 tournament in which the Three Lions went out to Iceland.

Despite his popularity as a pundit, Neville has not enjoyed much success in coaching. As well as a troubled spell with England, he spent an ill-fated few months with Valencia, where he was sacked after 16 league games and just three wins.