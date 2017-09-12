PHOTO: Chelsea Launch New Dark Grey Third Strip to Complete Line-Up of 2017/18 Kits

Chelsea have completed their line-up of kits for the 2017/18 season after the reigning Premier League champions launched a new dark grey third strip.

While Chelsea's home kit and away kit are a plainer all-blue and all-white respectively, this design features camouflage-inspired patterning between the different shades of grey.

The dark design is also set off by the use of subtle 'electric blue' trim.

Chelsea proudly boast the use of 'Nike AeroSwift technology' in the design, the same as in the existing home and away kits, making the third strip both 'lightweight' and 'comfortable'.

It is to be worn for the first time when the club faces Atletico Madrid away from home in the Champions League on 27th September.

Chelsea will begin their Champions League campaign at home on Tuesday evening when group stage debutants Qarabag make the long journey to west London from Azerbaijan.