Soccer

PHOTO: Chelsea Launch New Dark Grey Third Strip to Complete Line-Up of 2017/18 Kits

an hour ago

Chelsea have completed their line-up of kits for the 2017/18 season after the reigning Premier League champions launched a new dark grey third strip.

While Chelsea's home kit and away kit are a plainer all-blue and all-white respectively, this design features camouflage-inspired patterning between the different shades of grey.

The dark design is also set off by the use of subtle 'electric blue' trim.

Chelsea proudly boast the use of 'Nike AeroSwift technology' in the design, the same as in the existing home and away kits, making the third strip both 'lightweight' and 'comfortable'.

It is to be worn for the first time when the club faces Atletico Madrid away from home in the Champions League on 27th September.

Chelsea will begin their Champions League campaign at home on Tuesday evening when group stage debutants Qarabag make the long journey to west London from Azerbaijan.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters