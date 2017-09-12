Soccer

PHOTO: Leicester's Jamie Vardy Installs High-Tech Security System After Family Receive Death Threats

an hour ago

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has had a new high-tech security system installed at his house after he and his wife Rebekah were subjected to online abuse.

The England international has been the subject of death threats while Twitter users have also posted abusive messages to wife Rebekah regarding their children.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

According to the Sun, cameras have now been installed in every room of Vardy's home, with the grounds surrounding the house also being monitored.

The couple can now watch the house from their mobile phones and will be alerted, if the cameras pick up movement inside or outside of the property.

Vardy and his family moved house earlier this year after his address was revealed online, causing fans to flock to the location.

Ahhh my little man 💙 first night in your own bedroom 💙 #growingtoofast

A post shared by Becky Vardy (@beckyvardy) on

While some supporters waited outside for autographs and pictures, others reportedly attempted to anger the former Fleetwood Town forward by repeatedly ringing the house's bell.

The hate messages began when Claudio Ranieri was sacked by Leicester last season, with the Foxes failing miserably in their attempt to defend the Premier League title they had won in the 2015-16 season.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The couple's children have been targeted by social media users but their privacy should be restored to normal after installing the security system.

Vardy has started the new Premier League season in fine form, scoring twice in the 4-3 defeat at Arsenal before netting a penalty in the home loss to Chelsea on Saturday.

Leicester have won just one game in the league so far, a 2-0 triumph over Brighton, and face a trip to newly-promoted Huddersfield in their next fixture.

