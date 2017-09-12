PHOTO: Man City Star Ederson Reveals Battle Scars From Sickening Mane Challenge

The full extent of Ederson's horrific-looking clash with Sadio Mane has been revealed after the goalkeeper showed off his battle scars on social media.

Mane's head-high challenge on the Manchester City goalkeeper was the major talking point of yet another action-packed weekend of Premier League football, and Ederson's injuries have been laid bare in an image doing the rounds on Twitter.

Taken from FootballStuff's social media account, the Portuguese shot stopper shows off the wounds he sustained from the Liverpool ace's dangerous tackle - with one set of stitches merely an inch away from his eye.

The current condition of Ederson's face after the challenge from Sadio Mane.



"Not a red card" 👀🤕 pic.twitter.com/tQ1yXhD8LU — Football Stuff (@FootbalIStuff) September 11, 2017

Ederson required extensive treatment on the pitch after his sickening collision with Mane in City's 5-0 drubbing of Jurgen Klopp's side on Saturday, and had to be given oxygen as he was stretchered from the field as the first half drew to a close.

Mane was given a straight red card by referee Jon Moss for his challenge and, despite Liverpool fans and some pundits claiming that the tackle didn't merit a sending off, Ederson's facial injuries prove otherwise.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The 23-year-old required eight stitches on a deep gash around his jaw on the left hand side of his face, while another two were needed for the cut he sustained just to the left of his eyebrow.

Klopp claimed that both he and City manager Pep Guardiola didn't think that Mane deserved to be sent off for the tackle he made - the German stating that the Senegal forward's eyes were trained on the ball only.

I hope and wish Ederson a quick recovery. I am so sorry he was hurt during our accidental collision on the pitch and am sorry for him that he could not complete the match because of it. I pray he heals fast and is back playing very soon because he is highest quality player.🙏☝️ A post shared by Sadio Mane (@sadiomaneofficiel) on Sep 9, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

However, FA rules stipulate that a straight red card should be shown to any player who puts an opponent in danger with a reckless or out of control challenge - particular those with studs showing - which ensured that Mane was sent for an early bath.

Mane took to Instagram after the match to issue an apology to the world's most expensive keeper and wish him a speedy recovery.



Liverpool have put forward an appeal to the FA to try and get Mane's red card rescinded or in an attempt to reduce the length of his suspension, but that is likely to fall on deaf ears in the corridors of power.