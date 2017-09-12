Roy Hodgson Appointed as New Crystal Palace Boss After Sacking of Frank de Boer

Former England boss Roy Hodgson has today been announced as the new manager and replacement for Frank de Boer at Crystal Palace.

It was announced a few days ago that de Boer would leave his post at with the Eagles following four successive Premier League defeats.

The Dutchman's replacement, Hodgson, has experience managing Premier League sides in the past, coaching the likes of West Bromwich Albion, Fulham and Liverpool, as well as spending a four-year stint in charge of the England national side.

Speaking at the Crystal Palace training ground, via the Crystal Palace club website, Hodgson said: "This is very much the club of my boyhood and I remember in my youth watching the club from the terraces at the Holmesdale Road end which gave me such fond memories.

"In those days I had dreams of playing for the team, then as a coach you think about coaching the team and a lot has happened in between times.

"It is very rewarding to find myself here now, in different times, as the Palace manager at a club that I have always loved and admired with a huge potential. We are the club of south London, with an enormously large fan base. The ambitions here are realistic and there is an enormous potential for growth and I hope we can achieve our goals.

"I am very excited to be back in club football and it is a long while since I have enjoyed the day to day sessions of training."