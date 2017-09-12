VIDEO: Paraguayan Footballer's Horrific Leg Break Leaves Family Members Crying on Touchline

A Paraguayan footballer suffered a horrific broke leg at the weekend, leaving his family in tears.

Richard Prieto, a 20-year-old winger, was playing for General Diaz as they battled Nacional on Sunday, with the match ending in a 1-1 draw.

However, fans, players and staff at the ground were left shocked after Prieto suffered a horrible injury when challenging Nacional goalkeeper Santiago Roja for a loose ball.

The youngster came off worse in the collision, according to the Mirror, flying into the air and requiring medical attention after the ball was cleared by a Nacional defender.

TERRIBLES IMÁGENES. Duro choque y la pierna quedó trabada. Fractura de tibia para Richard Prieto de Gral. Diaz pic.twitter.com/7voLmq9zYJ — Pasión Fútbol (@PasionFutbolFC) September 10, 2017

Replays showed the extent of Prieto's injury after he was left in a heap on the floor, calling for emergency services.

Nacional manager Roberto Torres has since defended Roja, stating the goalkeeper never meant to cause such a serious injury.

Richard Prieto recibiendo el apoyo de sus compañeros#SomosUnaFamilia 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/L4gmrRrJQf — General Díaz FBC (@clubgralDiaz) September 10, 2017

Members of Prieto's family were seen crying on the sidelines, while one woman, believed to be his mother, was restrained by security after leaping the barricades with a child.

General Diaz later tweeted a picture of Prieto in hospital being visited by friends, but he is still expected to spend a large chunk of the next year on the sidelines thanks to the injury.

He has undergone surgery after x-rays showed a closed fracture to the tibia and perone bones of his left leg.

General Diaz are currently third in Paraguay's Primera Division Clausura, while Nacional are eighth, having won just one league game so far this season.