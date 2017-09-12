VIDEO: Paulo Dybala Pulls Off Incredible Back Touch in Build Up to Gonzalo Higuain Goal

Juventus and Argentina star Paulo Dybala kept up his impressive early season form by notching his fifth goal of the season in the Old Lady's 3-0 win over Chievo recently, but it was not just his goal that had his name on fans' lips.

The 23-year-old appeared to control the ball on his back in the build up to his Argentine compatriot Gonzalo Higuain's goal, even whilst being under pressure from a defender.

Dybala's classy involvement in the goal came just four minutes into entering the fray, replacing Douglas Costa in the 54th minute, and scored his own goal in the 83th minute of the match.

Paulo Dybala CONTROLLED THE BALL WITH HIS BACK in the build up to Gonzalo Higuain's goal yesterday... https://t.co/QgUgZQTCDC — Adam Digby (@Adz77) September 11, 2017

If any of you are suggesting that it was unintentional, you'd be underestimating Dybala's immense capabilities and talents, talents that have him being tipped as a future Ballon d'Or winner by many in the game.

Super agent Mino Raiola has recently suggested that the former Palermo star will need to leave Turin in order to fulfill his talent in the game, suggesting that a move to Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City or Chelsea would be the best step for the 23-year-old.

Where does Paulo Dybala’s future lie? 👀 pic.twitter.com/SiUq4Bi2A7 — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 11, 2017

Whilst Raiola does not currently represent Dybala, his opinion is one to take seriously considering the fact that he is responsible for stellar names such as Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Gianluigi Donnarumma.



One thing that is for certain, however, is that the Argentinian could walk into any club on the planet at the moment, and at such a young age, will only get better.

