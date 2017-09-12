VIDEO: Spurs Unveil Smart Looking 3rd Kit Ahead of 2017/18 Champions League Opener

Tottenham Hotspur have unveiled their third kit for the 2017/18 campaign ahead of their Champions League showdown with Borussia Dortmund.

The alternative away strip was announced via the club's Twitter account on Tuesday morning, and will be worn for the first time during Spurs' away trip to APOEL Nicosia on 26th September.

The dark purple kit is complemented by a striking yellow hue that helps to distinguish the club's famous cockerel crest, kit manufacturer Nike's logo, kit sponsor AIA and the names and numbers, of each individual player, on the back of the shirt and on the shorts.

The yellow tint is also present on solid stripes that run along the shoulder areas of the shirt and the word 'Spurs' which is woven into the front of the sock by the shin area.

The third kit will be used as the club's primary alternative kit for the Lilywhites' Champions League away matches this term as it is thought that it will clash with opposing teams' home colours less than their first choice navy blue away strip.

The kit comes packed with Nike's advanced 'Aeroswift' technology, which is incorporated into all of the sportswear giants' strips for clubs they produce for, and allows for extra dryness and a greater stretch when push comes to shove on the football pitch.

A bespoke training and travel line of clothing is also available for supporters to purchase, and will be worn by all members of Mauricio Pochettino's first-team squad ahead of their European adventures on the continent.



Tottenham fans wishing to purchase this year's third kit can do so from 12th September, with all the items available going on sale in the club's retail stores and in their online shop.

