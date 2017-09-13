BVB Star Reveals He Nearly Joined Spurs in 2012 & Is Now 'Extra Motivated' Ahead of CL Clash

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has admitted he has "extra motivation" ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Spurs after a failed move to the club in 2012.

The Gabonese forward has previously revealed that he was approached by Tottenham five years ago while playing for Saint-Etienne, but the move didn't materialise.

And he has now turned his attention to proving that not securing his signature was a mistake on the part of the Premier League club.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"Of course, this is once again an extra motivation," he told Bild. "In 2016 we progressed past Spurs in the Europa League and I scored three goals in the tie. Of course I want to meet them again.

"[Back in 2012] I was in Tottenham at the time, looked at the stadium and the training ground and we talked. But after that, no one stepped forward to see me."

The prolific forward's opposite number, Harry Kane, will likely be equally as determined to find the net at Wembley.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The game could well be decided by the respective performances of the two strikers, and Kane has admitted that Aubameyang will cause problems.

"He's a fantastic striker," he said. "He scores goals, makes good runs in behind. I'd say we're different strikers, we're not too similar, but he's obviously had a fantastic last four or five years and hopefully I can maintain the goal-scoring record and I'm sure he will as well."

Aubameyang has two Bundesliga goals to his name so far this season, having found the net 40 times in all competitions last campaign.