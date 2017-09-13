Former Barcelona Defender Sends Brilliant Tweet Following Messi's Second Against Juventus

Barcelona were triumphant in the Champions League clash against Juventus with Lionel Messi finally scoring past Gianluigi Buffon for the first time in his career and former Barca centre-back Carles Puyol tweeted a great message after Messi managed his second against the Italians.

Barcelona seemed to ease past Juventus in a 3-0 victory in which Lionel Messi scored twice - one either side of the half-time whistle. For both of the goals, Italy legend Buffon stood motionless to watch the ball hit the back of the net.

Following Messi's 59th goal in 58 group stage appearances, Puyol - who retired in 2014 - took to Twitter to make it known who he thinks is the best player in the world.

Who's the best? — Carles Puyol (@Carles5puyol) September 12, 2017

Messi has been battling with Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo throughout their careers to be the best player in the world.

Messi currently has five Ballon D'Ors to Ronaldo's four. However, the Portuguese winger looks set to even the score in January as he's favourite to be crowned the best player in the world for the fifth time.

Philipp Schmidli/GettyImages

Barcelona seemed to be worried how the team would react on the pitch having lost Neymar to PSG during the summer, but with Lionel Messi still residing in the team, they look to be doing just fine after easing past last year's finalists in their opening game.

Both players are coming to the end of their careers and arguments will still be had past their retirements as to who was the best player of the two - obviously a difficult question to answer honestly.