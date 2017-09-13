Jurgen Klopp Confirms Loris Karius Will Play in Champions League Opener Against Sevilla

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that goalkeeper Loris Karius will start in Wednesday's Champions League game against Sevilla.

The German has made just one appearance so far this season, keeping a clean sheet in a 4-0 win over Arsenal.

But it appears that he could be made first choice in Europe, as Liverpool make their return to the Champions League at Anfield against the side that defeated them in the Europa League final of 2016.

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

"What I can say is that if nothing happens overnight then Loris Karius will play tomorrow night," Klopp said, quoted by the Daily Star.

Simon Mignolet has generally been regarded as Liverpool's No.1, although Klopp has previously revealed that the place is up for grabs.

Klopp believes Mignolet and Karius are at a similar level so insists it's only right that game time is shared between them. (James Pearce) — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) September 12, 2017

The former Borussia Dortmund coach also turned his attention to Wednesday's opposition, heaping praise on the work done by Sevilla in recent years.

The Spanish club have made significant changes since last season, bringing in a host of new players this summer and replacing departed coach Jorge Sampaoli with Eduardo Berizzo.

“They have all our respect," Klopp said. “It was an outstanding job from Sevilla in the last few years, they lose the sporting director and the manager and they are still up there near the top.

“They are a real Champions League team. We know who we will face.”

Sevilla have made an impressive start to the new La Liga season, winning two and drawing one of their opening three games, including a 3-0 victory over Eibar in their last outing.