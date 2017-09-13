Manchester United Player Ratings on FIFA 18 Released by EA & It's Enough for Fans to Get Excited

Manchester United have had a poor few years since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson as manager, but they do seem to be on the up with Jose Mourinho finally putting his stamp on proceedings. Evidence of this comes with the newly released ratings for FIFA 18 - which will be available to buy at the end of this month.

Mourinho hasn't hidden in the shadows during transfer windows at Old Trafford with record signing Paul Pogba purchased for £89m last year and also Romelu Lukaku joining the club this summer for £75m.

The ratings of the United players have now been released and an improvement for almost every individual is enough for fans to get excited as they look to secure a Premier League title under the Portuguese manager.

Manchester United players ratings in FIFA 18. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/9fagNXy5pm — Manchester United (@ManUtdUpdates_) September 12, 2017

The ever-improving Marcus Rashford jumps up from 76 to 79 and the performances of Romelu Lukaku have earned him a rating of 86 - an improvement on last year's 84.

Paul Pogba will drop in rating but will still hold a staggering 87 to his name and Ander Herrera will improve on the game since his outstanding campaign last year for the club - he will go from 82 to 84.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

It's no secret that Marcus Rashford spent the majority of his summer in the gym after appearing in training with arms double in size and FIFA have taken this into account when ranking his physical strength as he goes from 65 to 74 - a huge leap for the youngster.

Chris Smalling, however, will face the biggest downgrade in the side, going from 84 to 81. His strength and defending were 77 and 84 with FIFA 17, but with the new release he will drop down to 72 and 81 respectively.

EA Sports have clearly taken into account the performances of the United players as they top the English Premier League after four games and have yet to taste defeat.