Max Allegri Bemoans Juventus' Wasted Chances and Many Mistakes in Barcelona Defeat

Juventus manager Max Allegri believes his team's wastefulness in front of goal during the first-half, combined with a poor defensive display in the second-half, led to defeat against the Catalans.

The former AC Milan manager told Juventus' official website: “We played well in the first half but you have to take your chances in games like these, if you don’t, they have a player like Leo Messi who can turn a game".

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Following his praise of Lionel Messi, Allegri pointed to the Old Lady's second-half performance as the reason for their downfall at the Camp Nou:





“In the second period you have to be strong enough to withstand what they throw at you. Teams, like Barça can be devastating in space.

"We afforded them three breaks and conceded three times. We made a lot of mistakes in any case during the second period”.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

The Juventus manager took the time to praise centre-back Medhi Benatia's first half performance before again making reference to the second-half as to where it went wrong for the Serie A side:

"Medhi Benatia played well in the first half but everyone struggled after the break, it’s tough to defend once the game gets stretched. It would have been cocky of us to imagine coming here and dominating".

Despite a 3-0 defeat in their opening Champions League game, Juventus are still expected to qualify from Group D into the knockout phase of the competition, most likely as runners up following Barcelona's victory.