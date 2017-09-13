The Moment a Celtic 'Fan' Burst onto the Pitch and Tried to Kick PSG Superstar Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe was the subject of a very odd attempted 'attack' on Tuesday night as a Celtic fan stormed the pitch during the Champions League clash between the two clubs and appeared to try and kick the teenager.

Having sealed an initial loan switch from Monaco, Mbappe stands to become the second most expensive player of all time next summer the deal is made permanent for €180m.

Steve Welsh/GettyImages

That notoriety seemed to make him a prime target for the idiotic Bhoys supporter. Fortunately for Mbappe, the aimed kick didn't make any contact.

The incident happened shortly before half-time during the game at Parkhead, with the 'fan' escorted from the field by stewards after being apprehended. He was also then arrested by police.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, who saw his team soundly beaten 5-0 after strikes from Neymar, Mbappe, Edinson Cavani (2) and an own goal from Mikael Lustig, was quick to condemn the actions of the individual when he spoke to the media afterwards.

"It's disappointing for any ground, any club, a supporter getting on to the pitch like that," the ex-Liverpool and Swansea boss commented.

"It was bitterly disappointing and I'm sure the club will deal with that. Whoever that person was it shouldn't be anything we see, especially on a football field.

"I think the stewards dealt with it at the time and I'm sure the club will deal with it. The crowd and their reaction (the rest of the ground booed) told you everything you needed to know."