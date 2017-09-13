Paul Pogba Set to Miss 4 Weeks Due to Hamstring Injury & Faces Race to Be Fit for Liverpool Clash

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is set to miss four weeks of action following a hamstring injury he picked up in Manchester United's 3-0 win over FC Basel on Tuesday evening.

He suffered the injury just 18 minutes into United's opening Champions League game at Old Trafford, and a scan at the club's Aon training complex the following day revealed the extent to how serious the injury is.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

United fans had reasons to be worries with a number of people reporting they witnessed Pogba leave Old Trafford on crutches after the game, however Jose Mourinho was quick to reassure the fans that they have enough strength in depth to cope without the Frenchman.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Mourinho said: "Squads are for this, squads are for injuries, squads are for suspensions. We don't cry with injuries. So if no Paul for Sunday, we have (Ander) Herrera, we have (Michael) Carrick, we have Fellaini and we have (Nemanja) Matic."

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Pogba's absence is a huge blow to Mourinho's side as he looks set to miss Premier League clashes against Everton, Southampton and Crystal Palace as well as United's next Champions League game against CSKA Moscow as well as a League Cup tie against Burton.

Pogba will then face a race against time to return to action in time for United's trip to Liverpool on 14th October.

This is the third hamstring problem the Frenchman has suffered since returning to the club from Juventus 13 months ago, and according to the Daily Mirror, he may be sent to a specialist to try to get to the bottom of the problem and to prevent it from reappearing in the future.

Pogba had made a flying start to the season, scoring two goals and getting two assists in United's first four league games this season. His impressive performances earned him the award for United's Player of the Month for August, however Mourinho will now need to call upon a new name to replace the 24-year-old in United's solid midfield.