Real Madrid will open its 2017-18 UEFA Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

The club has won an astonishing three of the last four Champions League titles, a streak broken only by Barcelona in 2015. Last season, Real Madrid beat Juventus in the final. The team is probably the favorite to win the title again this year, though challengers like PSG, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are lurking.

Real Madrid is set to debut in this year's Champions League against Apoel Nicosia, a team from Cyprus. Anything less than three points from this match would be a disappointment for Zinedine Zidane's side.

See how to watch Wednesday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.