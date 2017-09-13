Roy Hodgson Rejected Big-Money Role in China in Favour of Premier League Return

Having been confirmed as Crystal Palace's managerial replacement for the stuttering Frank de Boer, it appears Roy Hodgson turned down offers from China following his departure from the England national team manager, according to the Mirror.

With defeat to Iceland at Euro 2016 leaving Hodgson in an impossible situation, the 70-year-old resigned and except for some advisory work with A-League side Melbourne City, Hodgson has been out of the game for over a year.

OFFICIAL: Crystal Palace have confirmed the appointment of Roy Hodgson as manager on a two-year deal. pic.twitter.com/nhLKRJxjqp — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) September 12, 2017

The former Three Lions boss has spoken about his desire to return to the training pitch, claiming he misses the day-to-day work with his players. Having previously had spells in charge of Fulham, Liverpool and West Brom in recent years, Hodgson is taking over a side that are yet to register a Premier League goal this season.

"I think that if you say you want to get back but only in the Premier League, then you are just looking for dead men’s shoes as well, which isn’t a very pleasant situation," Hodson claimed in July, strangely predicting de Boer's fate when talking about the cut-throat managerial industry.

"Most get the job because some poor devil has lost two in a row, perhaps through no fault of his own. Then you’re thrown in to get them to win two or three games in a row.

"In my opinion, football and coaching does not work like that. It’s a longer-term process and a process that comes about through your interaction with players that you are working with," he continued.





"At the end of the day, coaches have a certain importance but they will never have the importance of players. It is the players that you pay to watch and the players that win the games."

The Eagles host Southampton in their next Premier League fixture, before welcoming Huddersfield back to Selhurst Park in the Carabao Cup.

Consecutive weekends in Manchester then round off the month of September for Palace, a trip to Old Trafford coming just seven days after visiting the Etihad.