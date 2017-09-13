VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Madrid Teammates Packing With Stunning Training Goal

Cristiano Ronaldo has left a number of defenders on their backsides with his incredible pace and skill over the years.

But it was his Real Madrid teammates that suffered from his quick feet and even quicker footballing brain in training ahead if their Champions League clash with APOEL Nicosia at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Lucas Vázquez and Marcos Llorente, in particular, were shown up incredibly by their Portuguese teammate before Ronaldo slotted the ball beautifully in between the legs of Keylor Navas.

Parece que tiene ganas. 😱 pic.twitter.com/CW98ZKcxZb — Arancha Rodríguez (@AranchaMOBILE) September 13, 2017

The four time Ballon d'Or winner, who's missed just one top three placing in 10 years for FIFA's individual accolade, is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time and his decade-long battle with Barcelona's Lionel Messi has been a constant topic of discussion for football fans across the world.

Just hours before Real Madrid kick-off agaist APOEL on Wednesday, they announced that Brazilian left-back Marcelo had put pen to paper of a new two-year deal at the Santiago Bernabéu. Summer signing Theo Hernández will have the opportunity to learn from one of the best full-backs in modern football over the next two years, before taking over the reigns in the Los Blancos back four.