VIDEO: Gonzalo Higuain Petulantly Gives the Middle Finger to Barca Fans Following Nou Camp Defeat

Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain has struggled during his career when he's played at the Camp Nou and his side's opening Champions League clash with the Spanish giants was no different - he insulted the Barca fans as he was substituted with just three minutes to play.

Barcelona thrashed last year's finalists 3-0 with a brace from Lionel Messi and one from Rakitic - the result left the Higuain more than a little frustrated as he left the field and according to Marca, he gave the Barcelona fans the middle finger as he left the pitch.

¡NO TE LO PIERDAS! 'PEINETA' de Higuaín al Camp Nou tras SALIR ABUCHEADO. La IMAGEN YA en #ChampionsTotal en MEGA. pic.twitter.com/X7ubKo8tda — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) September 12, 2017

The former Real Madrid striker has now failed to score in 12 visits to the Camp Nou - ten times with Madrid and now twice with Italian club Juventus. - the Argentine's overall record against Barca isn't great with just three goals in total out of a massive 21 appearances.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Juventus boss Max Allegri told Mediaset that Higuain needs to relax more and not let the occasion get to him, stating that you can't expect to come to Barcelona and dominate, you have to work hard for a win.

Allegri said: "He started well, but he needs to be more relaxed in games like these because at times he gets annoyed and just lets his head drop."

He added: "Games like these come down to mental strength. You can't think that you are just going to come to Barcelona and dominate."