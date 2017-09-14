Soccer

Alvaro Morata Compares English Football to What He's Experienced in Spain and Italy

17 minutes ago

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata appears to be fitting in perfectly with the notion of an English 'number nine' after scoring three headed goals and providing two headed assists since moving to the Premier League from Real Madrid.


"At the moment, I've only scored and assisted with my head for Chelsea, so I hope to use my feet as well soon!" Morata said to ChelseaFC.com as he compared English football with what he has previously known from playing in Spain and Italy.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"It's true that English football is different to Italy and Spain. You don't have much time to calm down, or relax, because all the time the ball is on fire!" he explained.

"You need to be in good condition to play here and approach every match with a good mentality."

It is not completely alien to what Morata is used to, though, particularly in terms of the tight marking he experienced in Serie A during his time with Juventus.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

"In terms of the marking, it is probably the same here as in Italy with the teams that are maybe not at the top of the league - those teams are compact and it's hard for us sometimes to break them down," the Spain international commented.

"But when the other team wants to play with the ball, you can find space. That's when you find the spaces to attack the other team."

Morata was left on the bench as Chelsea ran riot with a 6-0 win over Qarabag on their return to the Champions League on Tuesday night. He will hoe to be back involved, however, when Arsenal visit Stamford Bridge in a huge London derby in the Premier League on Saturday.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters