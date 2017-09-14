Soccer

FC Koln Fans Welcome Arsenal to Europa League with Raucous March Through Streets of London

0:57 | Soccer
Christian Pulisic: How good can the young star be?
Stanley Kay
38 minutes ago

Arsenal is set to open its 2017-18 Europa League (!) campaign on Thursday against FC Koln, whose traveling support welcomed the Gunners to second–tier European football with a raucous march through London. 

As a reminder, Arsenal qualified for the Europa League after finishing fifth last season, its worst Premier League finish in the Arsene Wenger era. Meanwhile, FC Koln last appeared in a major continental competition in 1992-93, so 20,000 fans are expected to descend upon London to celebrate. Needless to say, there's a serious enthusiasm gap here. 

I don't speak German, but I assume they're chanting "Wenger In." 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters