Arsenal is set to open its 2017-18 Europa League (!) campaign on Thursday against FC Koln, whose traveling support welcomed the Gunners to second–tier European football with a raucous march through London.

As a reminder, Arsenal qualified for the Europa League after finishing fifth last season, its worst Premier League finish in the Arsene Wenger era. Meanwhile, FC Koln last appeared in a major continental competition in 1992-93, so 20,000 fans are expected to descend upon London to celebrate. Needless to say, there's a serious enthusiasm gap here.

FC Koln have arrived & theyve brought 70% of any atmosphere the emirates will have tonight. pic.twitter.com/wlm9sG1XHg — EmanDaGoon (@EmanDaGoonn) September 14, 2017

I don't speak German, but I assume they're chanting "Wenger In."