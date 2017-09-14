BVB Boss Peter Bosz Laments Mario Gotze Injury: 'Not All Teeth Are in the Right Place'

Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Bosz has come to the defence of midfielder Mario Gotze after his clash with Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen.

The Belgian was sent off via a second booking for a flailing arm on the World Cup winner, who was left in a crumpled heap.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Gotze was maligned on social media following the incident for his 'theatrical' fall and role in 'getting Vertonghen sent off'.

According to Bosz though, Gotze's injuries are actually pretty substantial and he said after the game, via German paper BILD: "He has problems with his teeth and still goes to the doctor. That does not look so good. Not all teeth are in the right place. It hurts when you talk about it."

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

It may not have looked like much from Vertonghen, but the incident quickly appeared more serious than at first as blood poured from the 25-year-old's mouth.





Dortmund return home to lick their wounds - literally in the case of Gotze - before preparing to face Cologne on Sunday in the Bundesliga.

They have gotten off to a decent start after three games, and sit top of the pile with two wins and a draw - with league rivals Bayern Munich a point behind in sixth after their shock defeat to Hoffenheim.





Meanwhile, Spurs host Swansea on Saturday evening and will be able to call on Vertonghen, who will serve a European suspension only.