Chelsea Striker and King of Banter Michy Batshuayi Calls Out EA on Twitter Over New FIFA 18 Card

Michy Batshuayi has been running it on Twitter ever since he moved from Marseille to the Premier League following Euro 2016.

The Chelsea striker is well known for his down to earth style, interaction with fans and excellent banter on the social site, and the Belgian was at it again on Wednesday.

EA Sports have just revealed their player ratings and statistics for FIF, and Batshuayi is not impressed.

He tweeted the makers an on-loop video of himself expressing his confusion at his 80-rated card, which has stats of just 79 Pace, 77 Dribbling, 74 Physical, 59 Passing and 80 Shooting.

Hahaha fair point but I've been doing this for quite a long time now... even longer than the last time your servers were OK 🙊👀 — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) September 13, 2017

He made his feelings even clearer with the capitalised caption of 'PLEASE EXPLAIN @EASPORTSFIFA', which prompted EA to reply back with 'Keep scoring goals and we'll talk'.

Determined to have the final word, the 23-year-old then said: "Hahaha fair point but I've been doing this for quite a long time now... even longer than the last time your servers were OK."

He will be hoping for more opportunities under Antonio Conte this season in order that his rating and statistics go up - the Blues are competing on four fronts and Alvaro Morata will need to goal scoring burden shared.

Batshuayi played a rare 90 minutes against Azerbaijan champions FK Qarabag in the Champions League on Tuesday, getting on the scoresheet as well.

