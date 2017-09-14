Chelsea Talisman Eden Hazard Waxes Lyrical About Blues 'Quality' Summer Signings

Eden Hazard has spoken of his delight following Chelsea's summer spending spree, praising the quality of the Blues' new recruits.

Antonio Conte's side splashed out around £200m to bolster their squad, bringing in the likes of £60m club record signing Álvaro Morata, Monaco midfield enforcer Tiémoué Bakayoko, and Roma's Antonio Rüdiger.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Hazard praised the club's commitment to increasing the depth of the playing squad, after many pundits had slated the Premier League champions for their decision to sell and loan a number of promising players without finding suitable replacements.

Hazard claimed: "All of Chelsea's signings are internationals. You need quality when you play for this club because we want to win a lot of things. The more players we have the better it is for us. The bench was strong, it was good against Leicester.





"It is important for Chelsea to have a strong bench because this season we have a lot of games. We are fighting for the Premier League, League Cup, FA Cup and Champions League, so we need to be ready for all of that."





The Blues have recovered well from their horror opening match of the Premier League season - which saw the club suffer a 3-2 home loss to Burnley, with captain Gary Cahill receiving a red card just 14 minutes into the club's title defence. The loss lead many pundits and fans to question the club's squad depth, given the skeleton crew available to them for the match.

Chelsea beat Spurs 2-1 at Wembley, and picked up important league wins against Everton and Leicester City.

Deadline day signings Danny Drinkwater and Davide Zappacosta have added much needed bulk to Chelsea's squad, who will be pushing for glory across four key competition this season.