Dele Alli at Centre of 2-Way Super Agent Tussle as Spurs Ace Eyes New Representative

Two of football's most recognisable agents are battling it out to persuade Dele Alli to appoint them as his new adviser.

The Tottenham Hotspur star is on the lookout for a new agent after he parted with former representative Rob Segal last month, and the Times newspaper has reported that Jorge Mendes and Mino Raiola are ready to add Alli to their impressive list of clients.

Neither Raiola or Mendes have much experience of representing English players but, with the 21-year-old's reputation rising at an alarming rate, believe they can cash in on Alli's expanding fame and hope to convince him to sign up with them.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Alli had been on the books of Segal's Impact Sports Management team for the past six years, but has opted to end his association with that team.



With tentative rumours about a potential future transfer to La Liga giants Real Madrid or Barcelona doing the rounds in recent months, Alli joining up with Mendes or Raiola would only add further fuel to the fire that his time at Spurs won't last much longer.

Raiola and Mendes have fruitful relationships with the hierarchy of both heavyweight clubs, and their strong negotiating tactics would even allow for Alli to sign yet another improved contract with Spurs if the Londoners felt that he may be lured away from White Hart Lane.

With two super agents sniffing around Dele Alli, I'm asking on @talkSPORT from 10 if it's just a matter of time before he moves clubs! — Jim White (@JimWhite) September 14, 2017

Strangely, no mention of Manchester United making a move for Alli has ever been touted. Given the crop of current Red Devils stars that Raiola represents, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba, it could be assumed that the English giants would also chance their hand of landing the England international if he became available.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy would be loathe to lose Alli regardless of which agent he agrees to represent him, and the tough mediator would certainly press for a huge transfer fee if he was to ever sell the ex-MK Dons man.



Harry Hickford, a housemate to Alli's and someone who the attacker considers as a brother since he was adopted by Hickford's family as a teenager, will also be handed a role helping to manage Alli's career whichever agent he signs up with.