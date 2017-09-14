The FIFA 18 Soundtrack is Here, Featuring The National, Run the Jewels and Lorde
EA Sports have revealed the soundtrack for FIFA 18, and it features brand new tracks from Run The Jewels and Django Django.
The yearly football simulator has become a go-to for many music-loving sports fans, with its soundtrack often showcasing a wide range of international talent.
FIFA 18 is no exception, with Lorde, alt-J, The War On Drugs and The National heading up the additions to the game series’ stellar soundtracking. Elsewhere, The xx, Slowdive, Portugal. The Man and The Amazons lead the indie charge.
There’s also a strong new music contingent, with London duo IDER, 70s-inspired beatmakers Bad Sounds, Danish group Off Bloom and singer-songwriting sensation Rex Orange County all set to feature.
Heavy hitters Run The Jewels and Django Django have also contributed two brand new, previously unreleased tracks to the game.
Check out the FIFA 18 soundtrack Spotify playlist below – EA promise “special updates and surprises to come throughout the season”.
In addition to the soundtrack reveal, EA Sports have announced that fans who preorder FIFA 18 will receive access to a bunch of all-new, special edition team kits, designed by a number of musicians and bands.
Glass Animals, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Bloc Party, Capital Cities, Saint Motel, Zhu, and Lemaitre have all contributed exclusively designed kits for the fame, which can be previewed below.
FIFA 18 is released worldwide on September 29.
The full soundtrack is as follows:
alt-J – Deadcrush
Avelino – Energy feat. Skepta and Stormzy
Bad Sounds – Wages
Baloji – L’Hiver Indien
BØRNS – Faded Heart
Cut Copy – Standing In The Middle Of The Field
Django Django – Tic Tac Toe
IDER – King Ruby
Kimbra – Top Of The World
Kovic – Drown
Lorde – Supercut
Mondo Cozmo – Automatic
Mura Masa – helpline feat. Tom Tripp
ODESZA – La Ciudad
Off Bloom – Falcon Eye
Oliver – Heart Attack feat. De La Soul
Outsider – Miol Mor Mara
Perfume Genius – Slip Away
Phantoms – Throw It In The Fire
Portugal. The Man – Live In The Moment
RAC – Beautiful Game feat. St. Lucia
Residente – Dagombas en Tamale
Rex Orange County – Never Enough
Run The Jewels – Mean Demeanor
Sir Sly – &Run
Slowdive – Star Roving
Sneakbo feat. Giggs – Active
Sofi Tukker – Best Friend feat. NERVO, The Knocks, and Alisa UENO
Superorganism – Something For Your M.I.N.D.
Tash Sultana – Jungle
Témé Tan – Ça Va Pas La Tête?
The Amazons – Stay With Me
The National – The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness
The War On Drugs – Holding On
The xx – Dangerous
Tom Grennan – Found What I’ve Been Looking For
Toothless – Sisyphus
Vessels – Deflect The Light feat. The Flaming Lips
Washed Out – Get Lost