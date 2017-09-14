Soccer

Germany Back at No. 1 in FIFA Rankings; USMNT at No. 28

2:00 | More Sports
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

Germany regained the top spot in this month's FIFA World rankings, released Thursday.

Brazil slips one spot to No. 2, while European champion Portugal is up three spots to No. 3.

Argentina falls one place to No. 4 and No. 5 Belgium climbs four places.

Poland is No. 6, followed by Switzerland, France, Chile and Colombia, who round out the top 10.

Mexico leads the CONCACAF teams at No. 14, Iran is Asia's best No. 25 and Egypt is African's highest ranked squad at No. 30.

The United States is down two spots and comes in at No. 28 after a rough qualifying period which saw the national team tie Honduras and lose to Costa Rica.

