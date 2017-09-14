Maurizio Sarri Laughs Off Suggestions of Leaving Napoli & Insists He Is Fully Focused on the Club

Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri has laughed off suggestions that could change club in the near future, as he stressed that he is 'fully focused' on the club's domestic and European campaign.

The 58-year-old is considered one of the best tacticians in Italian football and is currently overseeing a brand of exciting football at Napoli, which has led to many speculating over his future.

Even his agent Mino Raiola has weighed in on Sarri's next career move, which has already included the likes of Empoli, Sorrento, and Alessandria.

However, when told of Raiola foreseeing a move to another club Sarri said, via Calciomercato: "Well if he finds me the right team [laughing]...This is based on some of his personal ideas.





"I am fully focused on Napoli. To play in the UCL is a huge satisfaction for me. Let's think one game at the time."





Sarri has two-years remaining on his current contract with Napoli, but with a buy out clause of a reported £7.5m it has been suggested that West Ham are lurking in the shadows ready to pounce if current boss Slaven Bilic fails to oversee a consistent up-turn in results for the Hammers.

Despite falling to a surprise defeat in the Champions League against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday, Sarri's side currently find themselves undefeated in the Serie A after the opening three games - a streak they will look to extend when they face Benevento on Sunday.