Nélson Semedo Admits He's Getting Schooled by Barcelona Stars in Training

Barcelona's summer recruit Nelson Semedo has admitted that he no longer feels the need to prove himself at the club as a string of impressive performances have removed any lingering doubt surrounding his £26m move from Benfica.

The Portuguese right-back has featured for Barcelona on three occasions so far this season and has shone in each outing, dispelling any early concern over his ability to provide both an attacking and defensive presence.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

The 23-year-old has shown an ability to attack the wing whilst landing a big tackle, and after settling into his new club Semedo said, via Sport English: "I don't think I have to demonstrate anything.





"I just try to do my job as best as possible, to improve every day, to be the best I can and to return the confidence the club has shown in me.

Nelson Semedo with another eye-catching display. Its satisfying to see Barca have potentially secured a qualified Dani Alves alternative — El Máestro (@ElMaestrofcb) September 9, 2017

Despite training with the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Gerard Piqué, and Andrés Iniesta since his arrival at Camp Nou, Semedo is still surprised by the abilities of his new teammates on a regular basis.

He added: "It's what's caught my attention the most, their way of touching the ball, their quality as footballers.

"In training, I suffer as much as a I enjoy it, because of the quality of my teammates. The ball circulates at a ridiculous speed. But the difficult thing is making it to Barça, after that you have to try and enjoy it."

The 23-year-old will be looking to keep hold of his starting position for Barcelona when they face Getafe CF on Saturday, aiming to maintain their unbeaten start to the new La Liga season.