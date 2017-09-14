PHOTO: It's a Family Affair! Crocked Paul Pogba Shares Sweet Snap Following Hamstring Injury

Paul Pogba shared a picture of him with the support of his family on Instagram after hobbling out Manchester United's Champions League match with Basel on Tuesday.

The Frenchman lasted just 19 minutes of the opener at Old Trafford and is looking at around a month on the sidelines according to early assessments.

When you know all will be fine 👊🏾 quand tu vois que ça va aller #pogbance @florentinpogbaofficial @mathiaspogbaofficial #family A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Sep 13, 2017 at 2:54pm PDT

It is a big blow for the 24-year-old, who had started the season in fine form and has arguably been United's best player.

He is set to miss around seven games, including the Red Devils' biggest game so far in the Premier League against Liverpool, and further matches against Everton, Southampton and Crystal Palace.

It looks as though Pogba has a good support system though, and he shared a picture of himself on crutches stood alongside his brother Florentin and Matias Pogba and his mother Yeo Moriba, with the caption 'When you know all will be fine #pogbance @florentinpogbaofficial @mathiaspogbaofficial #family'.





The former Juventus midfielder is famously closely with his family, and he will be relying on them to keep his spirits high as he watches his team try to keep up the good standard they have set so far.