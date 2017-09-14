Romelu Lukaku Names the 4 Man Utd Legends He Looks Up To

Romelu Lukaku has explained how Manchester United's rich history of leading goalscorers is fueling his desire to keep hitting the back of the net on a regular basis.

The £90m summer arrival from Everton has hit the ground running for his new team, with the physically imposing striker netting six goals in as many matches for the Red Devils.

Speaking to United's official site after yet another strike in his club's 3-0 Champions League win over FC Basel on Tuesday, Lukaku revealed the list of striking legends that he looks up to for inspiration to keep racking up the goals.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

He said: "Andy Cole, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Dwight Yorke and, obviously more recently, Wayne Rooney.

"I just keep going.The next game up is Everton, we are going to prepare really well and get another result."

Lukaku does indeed come up against his former employers Everton at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon - a side he spent three permanent seasons with after a successful season-long loan during the 2013/14 campaign.

Romelu Lukaku has scored in every possible debut appearance for Man Utd:



🔴 Super Cup

🔴 Premier League

🔴 Champions League



Looks familiar. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/uMF7NvMPGZ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 13, 2017

The Belgium international plundered 87 goals in 166 appearances for the Toffees, but ultimately missed out on his dream of winning silverware or qualifying for the Champions League with them.

Now that he is at a club that is steeped in trophy success and plenty of experience in UEFA's primary club tournament, Lukaku added that he was happy to be playing for a massive team like United.

He added: "It's the biggest club in the world. As soon as I signed for the club, I knew how big it was, I knew what it meant.

"I knew what the players were like, I really wanted this challenge and I knew about the interest of other clubs for about a year, so it was really on my mind to come and have a taste of it and I'm really grateful I got this opportunity."