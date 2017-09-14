Stoke Confirm Utility Man Mame Biram Diouf Has Signed a New 3-Year Deal at the Bet365 Stadium

Stoke have announced that Mame Biram Diouf has committed three more years to the club, taking him up to the summer of 2020.

The Senegalese international had entered the final year of his last contract, but any fears Potters fans may have had about him leaving on a free have now been eradicated.

The 29-year-old has made 99 appearances so far for Stoke since joining from Hannover 96 in 2014, and has scored 19 goals.

Goals have dried up somewhat of late for Diouf, who has been deployed as a right wing-back in a new three (or five) at the back system.

Chief Executive Tony Scholes said via the club's official site: "We signed Mame as a striker and over the last 12 months he has proved his versatility in a number of positions.

"He’s an extremely important member of Mark’s squad and we’re delighted he has committed his future to us."

Diouf added: "I’m really pleased to have signed a new contract. I’ve been here for three years now and feel really settled, really part of the club. My family are settled as well and that’s really important to me.

"I want to play as a striker but I’m a football player and will play wherever the manager asks me to and try and do my best."