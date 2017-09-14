Tottenham Star Possesses Best Goals-Per-Game Ratio of Any Player in Europe's Top 5 Divisions in 2017

Tottenham star Harry Kane has been revealed as possessing the best goals-per-game ratio of any player across Europe's top five leagues so far in 2017, with a lethal average of 1.07 - as per leading statistician Opta Joe.

The England international has seen his star rise exponentially since his debut for Spurs in 2011, where he has propelled himself to become one of footballs leading goal-scorers in this calendar year.

His prolific performances for Tottenham have seen him surpass the likes of Barcelona's Lionel Messi and PSG's Edinson Cavani as the deadliest player in front of goal.

1.07 – Harry Kane has the best goals-per-game ratio of any player in Europe’s big 5 leagues in 2017 in all comps (min. 10 goals). Lethal. pic.twitter.com/szarFFrSrG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 14, 2017

Kane is an instrumental player within Mauricio Pochettino's ferocious side who are hellbent on outscoring their opponent with an unrelenting pressure. It is this style of play which has allowed Kane to flourish and to be spoken of amongst Europe's elite.

The 24-year-old's link-up play with teammate Christian Eriksen - 2017's most prolific assist provider, with 20 - has played a vital role in converting a proportion of his 28 goals in 27 appearances so far in 2017, which has him positioned fourth in 2017's top scorers table.

2017 top scorers, all comps:



Messi: 3⃣7⃣ in 3⃣8⃣apps

Cavani: 3⃣3⃣ in 3⃣4⃣

Lewandowski: 2⃣9⃣ in 3⃣0⃣

Kane: 2⃣8⃣ in2⃣7⃣

Ronaldo: 2⃣8⃣ in 3⃣0⃣ pic.twitter.com/3I6fMSQ5cE — Unibet (@unibet) September 14, 2017

Kane's conversion rate of 1.07 goals-per-game is what stands him out from his rivals and has him situated as the game-changer Tottenham need if they are to finally make a serious charge for the Premier League title this season.

The England international shone on the European stage after another scintillating performance which saw him net two goals in Spurs 3-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night, as Spurs secured their first win at the home of English football this season.