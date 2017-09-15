AC Milan Striker Silva Striving for More of the Same After First Europa League Hat-Trick

AC Milan striker Andre Silva has discussed his delight at scoring his first Europa League hat-trick, and has now set his sights on managing many more in the future.

Silva arrived at San Siro from Porto in the summer for a reported fee of around €38m from Portuguese outfit FC Porto, and has already seemed to have adjusted to life in Italy after bagging three goals in Thursday night's 5-1 Europa League victory over SK Austria Wien:

“I’m very happy to win and bring home the ball. We had a great game. Scoring goals is my duty. Çalhanoğlu helped me a lot, but the credit goes to everyone. We have to continue like this,” Silva told MilanTV (via Rossoneri Blog).

"It was my first start in the Europa League, I got a hat-trick and am very grateful to my teammates. We put in a great performance. I felt good alongside Kalinić. I’m happy to be part of this squad and get along with all my teammates, as we give our best for each other."

GEORG HOCHMUTH/GettyImages

Despite his high profile move to Serie A, Silva has only featured in one of Milan's league matches this season, but the youngster will be hoping that his hat-trick will send a message to manager Vincenzo Montella:

"The coach will decide if I am ready to start in Serie A. I work hard and we are all fighting for the same team objective.”

"I’m very happy to bring the ball home and I hope it’s not the only one. I hadn’t scored three goals until now. It was important to have such a performance.

"On a personal level, I want to thank all my teammates who enabled me. It’s their merit more than it is mine."