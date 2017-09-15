AC Milan Striker Silva Striving for More of the Same After First Europa League Hat-Trick
AC Milan striker Andre Silva has discussed his delight at scoring his first Europa League hat-trick, and has now set his sights on managing many more in the future.
Silva arrived at San Siro from Porto in the summer for a reported fee of around €38m from Portuguese outfit FC Porto, and has already seemed to have adjusted to life in Italy after bagging three goals in Thursday night's 5-1 Europa League victory over SK Austria Wien:
“I’m very happy to win and bring home the ball. We had a great game. Scoring goals is my duty. Çalhanoğlu helped me a lot, but the credit goes to everyone. We have to continue like this,” Silva told MilanTV (via Rossoneri Blog).
"It was my first start in the Europa League, I got a hat-trick and am very grateful to my teammates. We put in a great performance. I felt good alongside Kalinić. I’m happy to be part of this squad and get along with all my teammates, as we give our best for each other."
Despite his high profile move to Serie A, Silva has only featured in one of Milan's league matches this season, but the youngster will be hoping that his hat-trick will send a message to manager Vincenzo Montella:
"The coach will decide if I am ready to start in Serie A. I work hard and we are all fighting for the same team objective.”
"I’m very happy to bring the ball home and I hope it’s not the only one. I hadn’t scored three goals until now. It was important to have such a performance.
"On a personal level, I want to thank all my teammates who enabled me. It’s their merit more than it is mine."