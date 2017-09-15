Soccer

Barcelona Flop Paco Alcacer Emerges as Reported January Target for Serie A Pair

27 minutes ago

Barcelona forward Paco Alcacer is reportedly of interest to Serie A pair Napoli and Inter Milan as they each consider strengthening their respective squads when the transfer window re-opens midway through the season in January.


Catalan publication Sport describe Alcacer as being 'followed very closely' by Napoli and Inter.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

It is said that the 24-year-old, who scored only six La Liga goals last season following a high profile €30m move from Valencia, is not part of coach Ernesto Valverde's plans.

He started the opening game of the season as a result of Luis Suarez's enforced absence through injury, but was a second half substitute on matchday two and was unused last time out. Alcacer was then left out of the squad altogether against Juventus in midweek after a bout of flu.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

With chances likely to be few and far between to play at Barça this season, Napoli and Inter are tipped to make their respective moves if he continues to be just a stand-in.

Alcacer isn't expected to be a starter at either Napoli or Inter, but would offer strength in depth to both squads. He may also feel the path to a starting place is less difficult than at Camp Nou.

