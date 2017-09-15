Soccer

Benched Ander Herrera Left Needing to Regain Jose Mourinho's Trust After Alleged Fall Out

37 minutes ago

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera reportedly had a 'fall out' with manager Jose Mourinho towards the end of last season that is said to have changed the nature of the strong relationship the pair enjoyed throughout 2016/17.

Mourinho reinvented Herrera as a destructive deeper lying midfielder after the Spaniard had previously flirted with #10 responsibilities and watched on as he became an automatic starter.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Yet fans couldn't fail to notice that the club's 'Player of the Season' hasn't been really involved this season. That is partly to do with the summer arrival of Nemanja Matic and Mourinho's focus on a more attacking system to prevent a repeat of last season's excessive number of draws.

Yet there is also a suggestion that Herrera needs to regain his manager's trust.

According to the Daily Mail, the player fell foul of Mourinho when he invited a friend with 'close links' to Celta Vigo to visit United's Carrington training ground shortly before United were due to play the Spanish club in the Europa League semi-finals in April.

Herrera's actions are said to have been perfectly innocent, but Mourinho apparently recognised the guest and was less than pleased, later giving his star midfielder a stern telling off.

It is important to note that the Mail's report makes it clear there is unlikely to be any effect on the ongoing negotiations over a new long-term contract, yet a source claims the relationship between manager and player has never quite been the same since.

"We used to joke that he was Jose's golden boy, and they were always chatting about the game. But the dynamic has changed since the end of last season. It's not the same," an 'insider' told the newspaper.

Herrera's chance to regain his manager's trust on a more permanent basis may come from Paul Pogba's enforced absence for the next few weeks. Mourinho will need Herrera to cover for the injured Frenchman and this is the opportunity the fan favourite has been waiting for.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters