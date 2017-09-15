Soccer

Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Admits That Arsenal Are 'Big Rival for the Title' Ahead of Sunday's Derby

43 minutes ago

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has admitted that Arsenal are challengers for the title, ahead of Sunday's derby between the two London giants.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday, via Sky Sports, the Italian said: "Arsenal are a big rival for the title. If you see their squad you can understand that - they have a lot of top players."


"I don't understand why they can't fight for the title. They have lost only one player, [Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain, and they have kept all of their players. They have many top players."

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Conte's praise may have come as a surprise to a few, considering the Gunners' disappointing start to the season, but the Italian did not hold back with his complimenting of Arsene Wenger's men. 

"I think Arsenal is one of the six top teams in England they will they have a really good squad to fight for something important, the title for sure."

Chelsea go into Sunday's game with a three-point cushion over their rivals, having recovered from an opening day defeat to win their last three league matches. Yet, Conte is expecting a tough test against the Gunners. 

"That's the reason why I think this is a massive game for us. When you play against Arsenal it is always a massive game."

"It's the same when you play against (Manchester) City, Liverpool, (Manchester) United or Tottenham, there are six top teams in England. Anything can happen and for this reason, we must pay great attention. We must fight."

The Blues have won their last seven home matches against Arsenal, but will be cautious of an upset following their two recent Wembley losses to their North London rivals. 

