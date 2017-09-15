Soccer

Report: Aymeric Laporte to Snub Barcelona for Real Madrid

1:37 | Soccer
Here's Why Real Madrid Won't Win a Third-Straight Champions League Title
an hour ago

Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte is reported to have snubbed various advances from Barcelona in favour of eventually joining La Liga champions Real Madrid - despite previously having worked with current Blaugrana boss Ernesto Valverde.

Madrid and Barça have both endured opposing starts to their current league campaigns. With the high-flying Catalonians holding a perfect record of three wins in three matches.

However, Spanish outlet Don Balon report that 23-year-old Laporte would rather move to the Bernabeu than Camp Nou.

It's been widely-reported that Barca's Lionel Messi has been nagging the club's board to sign the promising centre-back, but advances from Barcelona have been to no avail over the last few months.

Laporte's current deal with Bilbao runs out in 2020, and the Frenchman has a reported release clause of £57m - which, in this day and age, could figure to become somewhat of a steal for a very talented young centre-half.

He is said to be keen to link up with French compatriot Zinedine Zidane rather than former Bilbao boss Valverde and is waiting in hope that a a move to the Spanish capital materialises.

Laporte has made a total of 199 appearances for Bilbao, where he came through the club's heralded youth system. However, he could soon find himself competing for a starting place with the likes of Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Nacho Fernandez, if he gets his wish.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters