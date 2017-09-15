Newcastle Captain Jamaal Lascelles Set for New 5-Year Deal After Strong Start to Season

Newcastle are soon to announce a new five-year deal for captain Jamaal Lascelles, according to The Telegraph.

This is thought to be one of the biggest indicators of manager Rafa Benitez's desire to remain with the club on a long-term basis. The Spaniard was reportedly disgruntled with the Magpies transfer policy during the window, but is now believed to be settled and ready to achieve results.

Benitez appointed Lascelles as the team's captain after the club suffered relegation in 2016. And despite the player being viewed by many as a better leader than he is a defender, the manager has dreams of turning him into an international player.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

While that will still take some doing, the Englishman has made a great start to the season under Benitez and could someday get that call.

Lascelles still has three years left to run on his current deal, but has been in talks over an extension for several weeks and the club are confident he will sign.

His influence both on and off the pitch has increased significantly. And he was even able to successfully negotiate with owner Mike Ashley regarding a dispute over bonus payments for the squad this week.

The Magpies, meanwhile, have bounced back from their early woes to win two straight games and reach the top half of the table. The overall atmosphere around the club is described as having improved over the last few days.

Benitez is also said to have returned to work in a very good mood following an operation last week.